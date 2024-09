videoDetails

DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

AIMIM, led by Imtiaz Jaleel, organized a huge rally in Mumbai, protesting the lack of action against insults to the Prophet. The rally attracted thousands from various parts of Maharashtra. AIMIM leaders, including Owaisi, stirred large crowds in what became a massive political display.