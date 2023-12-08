trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696460
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE

Dec 08, 2023
Putin visits Saudi Arabia: Now we will analyze Russia's Middle East diplomacy which is going to bring tension to America. UAE and Saudi Arabia are strategic partners of America.. America is taking its relations with both Muslim countries to new heights. But Putin gave a big shock by visiting two strategic partner countries of America.
