DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
DNA: Qatar had sentenced 8 former Indian marines to death on charges of espionage. India was also surprised by this decision of Qatar. But after this, India has presented its stand very strongly in this matter in the Qatar court. In this matter today was an auspicious day for India. Qatar's court today gave big relief to 8 former Navy personnel who were sentenced to death on charges of espionage. The court has stopped the death sentence of eight former soldiers of India. This case is going on in the Court of Appeal of Qatar. This means that now instead of death penalty, these Indians will have to stay in jail. Today, during the hearing in the Court of Appeal of Qatar, the Ambassador of India was present in the court. Members of all 8 families were also with him. The Ministry of External Affairs has said in its statement that the sentence of 8 Indians has been reduced. Right now they are waiting for the detailed decision. The Ministry of External Affairs is currently in touch with its legal team. He is also in touch with the families of those 8 Indians.

