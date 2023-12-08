trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696459
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
India Qatar Row: There is news of great relief for 8 former navy officers and India. Eight former Indian Navy officers, who were sentenced to death on charges of espionage in Qatar, have got consular access. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Dubai. Both of them shook hands with each other warmly.
