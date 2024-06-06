videoDetails

DNA: Is something big going to happen in Maharashtra?

Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

The results of the Lok Sabha elections have forced the BJP to consider new planning for some states. There are assembly elections in important states in the next few months. It includes Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar. There are elections in Maharashtra and Haryana in October-November this year. The results of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha have given a big blow to the BJP. The plans with which BJP had created new formulas with Shiv Sena Shinde faction and NCP Ajit Pawar faction, all of them have proved almost unsuccessful.