videoDetails

DNA: What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

The results of the Lok Sabha elections have forced the BJP to consider new planning for some states. PM Modi met President Draupadi Murmu and submitted his resignation to him. On June 8, Narendra Modi can take oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have given written guarantee of their support to Modi. TDP has 16 MPs and JDU has won 12 MPs. BJP is working hard to form a new government. What are the challenges before Modi 3.0?