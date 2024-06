videoDetails

DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:08 AM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Rae Bareli today to thank his voters after the election results. Priyanka Gandhi was also with him. This Thanksgiving tour was for both Rae Bareli and Amethi. Thank you to Rae Bareli because it made Rahul win with record votes, and thank you to Amethi because it also returned the Gandhi family seat to Congress this time.