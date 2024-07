videoDetails

DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'

Sonam | Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

There is a huge traffic jam in Delhi. Rain comes every year at its scheduled time. A little or less is more, but it definitely happens. The reason for your problem is not the rain, but your elected MPs, MLAs and councilors. That is because if you are troubled by the rain, then the fault is not of the rain but of those people who are responsible for making drainage arrangements.