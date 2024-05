videoDetails

DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

The state of the country is in distress due to this scorching heat. The mercury crossed 49 degrees in Phalodi, Rajasthan. This year the highest rainfall was recorded in the country. The issue is that there is no rest in Rajasthan either during the day or at night. watch how much mercury is in this report?