DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
On 22nd January, Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha will be done. For which the city of Ayodhya has been fully prepared. 22 January is a historical day. Happiness is visible on the face of every Ram devotee. On the day of Pran Pratistha, only 5 people will remain in the sanctum sanctorum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will be in the role of chief host. What will be the schedule of PM Modi in Ayodhya on 22 January?

