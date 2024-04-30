Advertisement
DNA: RBI Guidelines for Loan Recovery

Sonam|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Central Bank RBI has warned the banks and financial institutions that are cheating the customers in different ways and asked them to refund the interest and other charges wrongly collected from the customers. Many times banks charge high interest or such charges that you do not even know about it. But RBI has not only caught this misappropriation of banks, but RBI has also issued a circular to banks and financial institutions.

