DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

Today we will take you to the cancer hospital running in a hut. You will be shocked to see it. The name of this cancer hospital running in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh is - Fauji Hospital. This hospital is built under a tin shed. And outside this, a ward has been made for cancer patients under a roof in the scorching heat. In which a cancer patient was also admitted, for whose treatment Rs 30 thousand was being charged every month.