DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
DNA: This time cold came to India late by about 15 days. The snow that falls on the mountains in January...fell in the beginning of February. In many countries of the world, the weather cycle seems to be changing. The only reason for this is global warming. Countries around the world have talked about limiting the temperature to one and a half degree Celsius by the year 2300. But according to the new study, when the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, the temperature had already crossed the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Not only this, it will reach 2 degrees Celsius by 2030.

