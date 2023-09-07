trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659259
DNA: Rishi Sunak's strong reply to the opponents of Sanatan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Preparations for the G20 being held in India are in full swing. The trend of world leaders from all over the world coming to India continues. In such a situation, Britain's PM Sunak has given a big statement before coming to India. He said that he is proud to be of Indian origin. This reply of Sunak to Sanatan's opponents has also come to light.
