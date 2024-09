videoDetails

DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Assembly elections are due in Bihar next year. All the parties have already started preparing for the elections. In this connection, RJD has announced to start a mega campaign to connect its workers from September 10. But before the Karyakartya Samvad Yatra, the party has issued an order for its workers. Rashtriya Janata Dal has now advised the workers to avoid wearing gamchhas. But why?