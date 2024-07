videoDetails

DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

Kanwar Yatra is starting from July 22, for which the Uttar Pradesh government has made special preparations. Muzaffarnagar administration has issued an order before the Kanwar Yatra. In which instructions have been given to all the hotels, dhabas and street vendors of Kanwar Marg to put up their nameplates with clear letters.