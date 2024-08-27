Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2783407https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-russia-launches-drones-missiles-towards-kyiv-2783407.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv

Sonam|Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine for two and a half years...but the way both have attacked each other in the last 24 hours has increased the tension of the world...After the drone attack, Russia has launched a war on Ukraine. After this, several attacks have been carried out… Russia has fired hundreds of missiles and drones on 12 cities including Ukrainian cities Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and Liv. Russia has attacked Kiev with TU-95 strategic bombers, Kinzhal ballistic missiles... due to which air sirens are sounding all over Ukraine.

All Videos

DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
Play Icon07:14
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
Play Icon05:11
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
Play Icon03:50
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
Play Icon04:30
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
Play Icon06:55
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!

Trending Videos

DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
play icon7:14
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
play icon5:11
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
play icon3:50
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
play icon4:30
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
play icon6:55
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!