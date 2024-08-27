videoDetails

DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv

Sonam | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

There is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine for two and a half years...but the way both have attacked each other in the last 24 hours has increased the tension of the world...After the drone attack, Russia has launched a war on Ukraine. After this, several attacks have been carried out… Russia has fired hundreds of missiles and drones on 12 cities including Ukrainian cities Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and Liv. Russia has attacked Kiev with TU-95 strategic bombers, Kinzhal ballistic missiles... due to which air sirens are sounding all over Ukraine.