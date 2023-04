videoDetails

DNA: Russia's volcano kept spewing lava for 6 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Pictures taken from space of the Shivluch volcano that erupted in Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia have come. In these pictures, the moments of the eruption of the volcano have been recorded from the satellite. This volcano, which erupted in the morning, spewed lava continuously for the next 6 hours.