DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

In Sambhal, evidence of a Pakistani conspiracy has come to light. During the operation, cartridges made in Pakistan were recovered from drains near Majid’s residence. This discovery has raised serious concerns about cross-border influence and arms smuggling in the region. The cartridges found in the drains have ties to Pakistani manufacturers, pointing towards a larger international conspiracy.