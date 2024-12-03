Advertisement
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
PM Modi's visit to Chandigarh today. Will review the progress of the three new criminal laws implemented in the country...Security has been increased for PM's visit. Opposition meeting before today's proceedings of the winter session of Parliament...Meeting will be held in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am...Many big leaders of India alliance will be present....PM Modi watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report'...Many central ministers were present...PM Modi posted pictures on social media...It is almost clear that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister in Maharashtra. BJP observer will reach Mumbai this evening. Legislative party meeting tomorrow.

Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
07:19
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
02:58
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
01:16
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
04:28
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
Baat Pate Ki: Parliament to Discuss Sambhal Violence Issue?
40:59
Baat Pate Ki: Parliament to Discuss Sambhal Violence Issue?

