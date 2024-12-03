videoDetails

Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

PM Modi's visit to Chandigarh today. Will review the progress of the three new criminal laws implemented in the country...Security has been increased for PM's visit. Opposition meeting before today's proceedings of the winter session of Parliament...Meeting will be held in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am...Many big leaders of India alliance will be present....PM Modi watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report'...Many central ministers were present...PM Modi posted pictures on social media...It is almost clear that Devendra Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister in Maharashtra. BJP observer will reach Mumbai this evening. Legislative party meeting tomorrow.