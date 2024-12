videoDetails

DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

The infamous Bofors case that shook Indian politics in the 1980s may reopen after 13 years. Reports suggest the CBI plans to seek information from American investigator Michael Hershman, who has claimed to have crucial evidence related to the case.