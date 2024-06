videoDetails

DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

According to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), 26 lakh people are dying every year across the world due to drinking alcohol. That is, alcohol is responsible for one out of every 20 deaths. This is 4.7 percent of the total deaths in the world.