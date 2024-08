videoDetails

DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

A big revelation has been made in the case of brutality and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata. The post-mortem report has confirmed rape. Also, the report has revealed that the doctor was murdered by strangulation. The entire incident was carried out between 3 am and 5 am. Injury marks have been found at many places on the lady doctor's body.