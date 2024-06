videoDetails

DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if anyone is most active these days, it is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is engaged in the mission of brainstorming the reasons for the decline in BJP's seats in Uttar Pradesh and removing those reasons. After the results came today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.