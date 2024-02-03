videoDetails

DNA: 'Shaheen Bagh' conspiracy on Gyanvapi?

| Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

DNA: After the Varanasi Court's decision on Gyanvapi, the Vyas family has started worshiping in the basement of Gyanvapi.. After Hindus got the right to worship, organizations like AIMPLB are raising questions on this decision.National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi says that he has faith in the court. But the Muslim Personal Law Board, in a meeting in Delhi, had announced that the Board no longer had confidence in the court. That means both the Muslim organizations are standing against each other on Gyanvapi. Today's statement of Jamaat-e-Islami-e-Hind on Gyanvapi, "In comparison to the arguments, the courts have started thinking on which side the crowd is on. What is the thinking of the government"