videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Bangladesh Hindus Attacked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Tho Ke: The atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh have reached their limit. Every day, the Yunus government is encouraging fundamentalists to suppress Hindus. There were preparations to ban ISKCON. But the High Court refused and the petition was rejected. But what the Yunus government said in the court during the hearing is quite surprising. During the hearing of the ban, the government said that we have taken necessary steps against ISKCON. Meaning, arresting saints by calling them fundamentalists and torturing Hindus has become the biggest priority after the coup. Nowhere in the world are there protests against the atrocities on Hindus. Whereas in Gaza and Palestine and even in Iran, if a Muslim leader or terrorist dies, a huge crowd takes to the streets with posters and starts shouting slogans and it is argued that the protest is for humanity. But now the group that used to raise the flag of protest on every issue around the world is missing from the streets, neither slogans are heard nor protests are happening anywhere. So why are people showing humanity towards Hindus? Are Hindus victims of atrocities due to lack of unity?