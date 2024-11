videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Oath Ceremony - Why Priyanka Gandhi’s Saree goes viral?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 11:14 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi’s saree caught everyone’s attention during her swearing-in ceremony in Parliament. While some praised her style, others compared her to Indira Gandhi. Watch to see why her saree has become a hot topic.