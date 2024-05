videoDetails

DNA: Situation remains tense in PoK

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 02:52 AM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rushed to PoK today. For the last one week, there have been protests against Pakistan in PoK, people's anger is against the rising inflation and the policies of the Pakistan government. India is preparing to take back PoK. Shahbaz Sharif is very worried about all this.