DNA: Smita Spent wedding money on mountain climbing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Smita lives in Dhankawadi, Pune... There were proposals from many places for her marriage... but the relationship was not finalized... because the groom's parents were demanding dowry... This made Smita very upset. Felt sad... and decided to oppose it strongly... Smita started trekking... and spent the money she had collected for the wedding in climbing the mountains... and then... Raised anti-dowry slogans from the peaks of... Smita has climbed 8 peaks around the world...
