DNA: Sniffer dogs and drones deployed in Rajouri

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Four army soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack on Thursday, while the search operation was going on against the terrorists, a retired SSP was shot dead in Baramulla. Now anger against Pakistan is increasing across the country regarding these terrorist incidents and demand for taking concrete action is being raised. Meanwhile, today Army Chief Manoj Pandey reached Rajouri and met the army personnel and took stock of the security situation. There are speculations that the Indian Army is now preparing for some major action. Because, the time and circumstances are exactly like 2019. In such a situation, has the time come for another surgical strike on terrorism?

