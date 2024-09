videoDetails

DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

In a real-life incident resembling the plot of the Bollywood movie Special 26, a fake branch of State Bank of India (SBI) was created in Sakti, Chhattisgarh. Accounts were opened, and people were duped in this elaborate fraud. Watch the entire investigation into this real-life forgery in DNA INVESTIGATION.