DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

Sonam | Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

It is not a fundamental right of citizens to get information about donations received by any political party. You may agree with this view or not, but this is the official view of the Government of India. And the Attorney General, the biggest lawyer of the government, has also informed the Supreme Court about this idea of ​​the government. In November 2023, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Electoral Bond. But today the Supreme Court has said that voters have the right to know about election funding so that they can make the right choice for their voting.