trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721776
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
It is not a fundamental right of citizens to get information about donations received by any political party. You may agree with this view or not, but this is the official view of the Government of India. And the Attorney General, the biggest lawyer of the government, has also informed the Supreme Court about this idea of ​​the government. In November 2023, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Electoral Bond. But today the Supreme Court has said that voters have the right to know about election funding so that they can make the right choice for their voting.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistani reacts to Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple
Play Icon23:29
Deshhit: Pakistani reacts to Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Addresses Farmers' Protest and Sonia Gandhi's Nomination in Dausa, Rajasthan
Play Icon02:00
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Addresses Farmers' Protest and Sonia Gandhi's Nomination in Dausa, Rajasthan
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav, And BJP MP K Laxman Visit Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple In Telangana
Play Icon00:34
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav, And BJP MP K Laxman Visit Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple In Telangana
Fire In Alipur Main Market, Delhi: Firefighters Working To Control The Blaze
Play Icon01:14
Fire In Alipur Main Market, Delhi: Firefighters Working To Control The Blaze
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
Play Icon06:46
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Pakistani reacts to Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple
play icon23:29
Deshhit: Pakistani reacts to Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Addresses Farmers' Protest and Sonia Gandhi's Nomination in Dausa, Rajasthan
play icon2:0
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Addresses Farmers' Protest and Sonia Gandhi's Nomination in Dausa, Rajasthan
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav, And BJP MP K Laxman Visit Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple In Telangana
play icon0:34
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP CM Mohan Yadav, And BJP MP K Laxman Visit Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple In Telangana
Fire In Alipur Main Market, Delhi: Firefighters Working To Control The Blaze
play icon1:14
Fire In Alipur Main Market, Delhi: Firefighters Working To Control The Blaze
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected
play icon6:46
Farmers Protest 2204: Rail services affected