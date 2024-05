videoDetails

DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

The election campaign for the fifth phase ended today. On a petition by Association of Democratic Reforms i.e. ADR, the Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission what is the problem in uploading voting data on the same day? The Chief Justice's bench has given time to the Election Commission till May 24.