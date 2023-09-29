trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668412
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Dies At 98

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
MS Swaminathan, the father of Green Revolution in India, died in Chennai on Thursday morning. He left this world at the age of 98.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
play icon1:43
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook
play icon17:23
DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
play icon8:57
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
play icon43:6
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
play icon3:50
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament

Trending Videos

DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
play icon1:43
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook
play icon17:23
DNA: 'Online Sale' of fake notes on Facebook
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
play icon8:57
DNA: What happened so far in the Ujjain rape case?
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
play icon43:6
Taal Thok Ke: JDU leader and RLJD spokesperson fight in the debate!
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
play icon3:50
Trudeau issues apology for standing ovation to Nazi veteran in Canadian Parliament
DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,ms swaminathan passed away,ms swaminathan passes away,MS Swaminathan,M S Swaminathan,harit kranti,ms swaminathan passed away in chennai,ms swaminathan news,MS Swaminathan Death,harit kranti ke janak,m. s. swaminathan,ms swaminathan green revolution,Swaminathan,M.S. Swaminathan,ms swaminathan dies at 98,rip ms swaminathan,swaminathan harit kranti,harit kranti ke janak kaun the,ms swaminathan family,ms swaminathan no more,