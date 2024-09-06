Advertisement
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Today is Teacher's Day. In our Indian culture, teachers are given a status even higher than the gods. But in this Kaliyug, some teachers, rather than promoting the spirit of universal brotherhood, are pushing an agenda of adopting Islam. Such news has come from Amroha and Rampur in UP. In these reports, teachers have been seen in a form that should not be seen by any child. In Amroha and Rampur, some 'Kaliyugi' teachers were seen reprimanding children not about their studies but about their Hindu identity.

DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
Rajneeti: Action will be taken against those who print fake notes
Rajneeti: Action will be taken against those who print fake notes
Taal Thok Ke: UP politics... 'Caste' seen in criminals?
Taal Thok Ke: UP politics... 'Caste' seen in criminals?

