DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

Today is Teacher's Day. In our Indian culture, teachers are given a status even higher than the gods. But in this Kaliyug, some teachers, rather than promoting the spirit of universal brotherhood, are pushing an agenda of adopting Islam. Such news has come from Amroha and Rampur in UP. In these reports, teachers have been seen in a form that should not be seen by any child. In Amroha and Rampur, some 'Kaliyugi' teachers were seen reprimanding children not about their studies but about their Hindu identity.