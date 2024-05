videoDetails

DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

Teachers of government schools are searching for beggars on the streets of Gwalior. So that they can be caught and included in the mainstream of society. And teachers from Gwalior have been selected for this campaign. For this, Gwalior Education Department has also issued a written order. In which it is written that teachers will have to search for beggars for 9 hours every day.