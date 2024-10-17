Advertisement
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi

Sonam|Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
As the weather changes in Delhi, the annual rise in pollution levels has begun. The air quality index (AQI) has consistently remained in the ‘poor’ category for four consecutive days, reaching an average of 230 today. The burning of stubble in Delhi and Haryana is significantly impacting air quality. Additionally, the notorious white foam is back, posing severe threats to the Yamuna, making it a pressing environmental concern for the city.

