DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

The conspiracy to terrorize the capital was foiled before August 15. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has achieved a major success. An ISIS terrorist has been arrested from Delhi and is being interrogated.. Rizwan, The terrorist has confessed that a conspiracy was hatched to terrorize the capital Delhi on 15th August...and the most sensational revelation is that this conspiracy to terrorize Delhi was being hatched on the ghats of river Yamuna...see this exclusive report...