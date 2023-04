videoDetails

DNA :Test of supporters raising Atiq's slogans

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

Today was the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Slogans were raised in support of Mafia Atiq after offering Namaz in Jama Masjid in Bihar's capital Patna. After offering Namaz in hundreds, Atiq Ahmed raised slogans of Amar Rahe.