DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
Nowadays, most of the people going to the gym take protein supplements. It is claimed that Protein Supplements provide protein to the body and also helps in growth of the body, but a report published in Medicine Journal says that big companies are playing in the name of Protein Supplements. The substances present in these protein powders can cause many serious diseases.

