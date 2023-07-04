trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630898
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: There is a 'Bangladesh' in our India too!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
How did Indira Nagar in Maharashtra turn into a Bangladesh settlement? A bus stop in Mira Bhayander, adjacent to Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has been named Bangladesh.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Swami Vivekananda died in meditation in 1902
play icon2:47
DNA: Swami Vivekananda died in meditation in 1902
DNA: Israel doesn't leave... enters and kills
play icon4:28
DNA: Israel doesn't leave... enters and kills
Deshhit: 'Pakistan' came to SCO to get beaten up... Bilawal's washing became dangerous!
play icon2:6
Deshhit: 'Pakistan' came to SCO to get beaten up... Bilawal's washing became dangerous!
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
play icon7:8
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Baat Pate Ki: Ajit Pawar's claim of 35 MLAs is fake?
play icon33:0
Baat Pate Ki: Ajit Pawar's claim of 35 MLAs is fake?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Swami Vivekananda died in meditation in 1902
play icon2:47
DNA: Swami Vivekananda died in meditation in 1902
DNA: Israel doesn't leave... enters and kills
play icon4:28
DNA: Israel doesn't leave... enters and kills
Deshhit: 'Pakistan' came to SCO to get beaten up... Bilawal's washing became dangerous!
play icon2:6
Deshhit: 'Pakistan' came to SCO to get beaten up... Bilawal's washing became dangerous!
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
play icon7:8
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Baat Pate Ki: Ajit Pawar's claim of 35 MLAs is fake?
play icon33:0
Baat Pate Ki: Ajit Pawar's claim of 35 MLAs is fake?
DNA,mumbai indira nagar,a local bus stop in mumbai was named bangladesh,bangladesh bus stop,bangladesh bus stop news,bangladesh bus stop in mumbai,Bangladesh,bus stop named bangladesh,uttan bus stop named bangladesh,Bangladesh news,bangladesh bus,Mumbai,Hindi News,adjacent to Mumbai,the capital of Maharashtra,has been named Bangladesh.,Mira-Bhayandar,Zee News,DNA News,