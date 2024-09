videoDetails

DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court heard the case on allegations regarding the use of animal fat-based ghee in the sacred laddus of Tirupati Temple. The Andhra Pradesh government presented a lab report, but preliminary findings showed that the ghee used in the laddus was not contaminated. During the hearing, the Supreme Court raised several serious questions about the claim.