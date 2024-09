videoDetails

DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

The nation is shocked by the revelation that animal fat may have been used in the sacred laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple. Who is behind this heinous act that has hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees? In today’s report, we will unveil the details of this religious deceit, the timeline of the scandal, and the shocking findings that have come to light.