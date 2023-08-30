trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655762
DNA: Trial run of 6 E-Buses begins in Srinagar, AC-CCTV cameras in buses

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
DNA: Trial run of 6 E-Buses has started in Srinagar, these buses have AC-CCTV cameras installed. Tell that this smart city project is happening. Ramps have been installed in these buses for disabled passengers. The operation of its doors will be in the hands of the driver. 100 e-buses have been purchased for Jammu and Kashmir.
