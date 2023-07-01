trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629146
DNA: Twitter fined Rs 50 lakh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Twitter Inc challenging the order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on removal and blocking of content by the company.
