DNA: Unique class in a school in Barabanki

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
In the primary school of Sirauli Gauspur block, a wonderful class is being conducted during LUNCH time... in which not the children, but the illiterate women and men of the village are taught to read and write... and this has become possible, because of the teachers of the school.
