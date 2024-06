videoDetails

DNA: Uproar over Babri Masjid?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:12 AM IST

While making changes in the syllabus of Class XII Political Science subject, NCERT has shortened the chapter on Ayodhya dispute from four pages to two pages. Also, in this chapter, the name of Babri Masjid has been removed and it has been referred to as a three-domed structure. What changes have been made in the NCERT syllabus? Let us explain to you in simple language.