trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692907
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: The rescue team is working day and night to save 41 labourers. The entire country is waiting for a concrete answer on when the 41 workers will come out. Now mere assurances will not suffice. Thailand's tunnel operation, which was involved in the most difficult rescue operation, was also completed in 18 days. But when will the Silkyara Tunnel operation end? No one has the answer to this question.
Follow Us

All Videos

Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
Play Icon10:37
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
Play Icon3:46
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistan- There are two types of Sikhs outside India, says MS Bitta
Play Icon6:47
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistan- There are two types of Sikhs outside India, says MS Bitta
'You Killed Nijjar' Indian Envoy Faces Hostile Reception From Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Gurdwara
Play Icon1:52
'You Killed Nijjar' Indian Envoy Faces Hostile Reception From Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Gurdwara
Hyderabad: PM Modi holds mega roadshow
Play Icon5:35
Hyderabad: PM Modi holds mega roadshow

Trending Videos

Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
play icon10:37
Telangana Election 2023: 'KCR was making effort to strike friendship' says Modi
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
play icon3:46
China mysterious disease outbreak: All you need to know
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistan- There are two types of Sikhs outside India, says MS Bitta
play icon6:47
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistan- There are two types of Sikhs outside India, says MS Bitta
'You Killed Nijjar' Indian Envoy Faces Hostile Reception From Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Gurdwara
play icon1:52
'You Killed Nijjar' Indian Envoy Faces Hostile Reception From Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Gurdwara
Hyderabad: PM Modi holds mega roadshow
play icon5:35
Hyderabad: PM Modi holds mega roadshow
DNA Video,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi rat mining video,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,rat miners in uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,indian army uttarkashi tunnel,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,rat miners video,Rat miners,Breaking News,uttarkashi breaking,Uttarakhand news,tunnel news,