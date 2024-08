videoDetails

DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Chambal was once known for bandits but is now known for illegal weapons. Now a video is going viral in which a housewife is seen filling water in a pan and washing pistols. The woman is cleaning the pistols by dipping them in water with a washing brush. The woman's video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.