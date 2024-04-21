Advertisement
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
Two days ago, a girl was murdered in broad daylight in a college in Karnataka. From the roads to the politics of the state, things have become heated in Karnataka. The reason is that in this murder case, the victim girl is a Hindu and the attacker boy is a Muslim. The name of the girl who was murdered is Neha, who was the daughter of local Congress councilor Niranjan Hiremath. It is being said that the reason behind Neha's murder is 'Love Jihad'.

